172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|paytm-aims-for-100-growth-in-fastags-over-the-next-3-months-6039341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm aims for 100% growth in Fastags over the next 3 months

Paytm Payments Bank is doubling down on its Fastag business, with the ease of ensuring transactions through the wallet, the bank wants to capture a massive chunk of toll payments flowing through the banking channels

Moneycontrol News

Digital payments major Paytm Payments Bank has enabled automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plazas across the country and has issued more than 5 million Fastags for vehicles, the company said in a press note today.

The company has set a target of digitising 100 more toll plazas and is aiming for 100% growth in this vertical over the next three months.

Paytm Fastag allows consumers to use their Paytm app for all Fastag payments, the money gets auto debited from the Paytm wallet. The same wallet can be used for all other commercial activities on Paytm.

Close

Also Read: What is a FASTag? How can you buy it? Here's all you need to know

Fastag is an automatic system of toll collection, run by the National Payments Corporation of India in partnership with Indian Highways Management Company.

As per latest numbers shared by NPCI, in September 110 million transactions were reported on Fastags and 27 banks together have issued more than 1.9 crore tags.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #PayTm #Startup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.