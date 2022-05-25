English
    Paper exports from India jumps 80% all-time high of Rs 13,963 crores in FY22, says Indian Paper Manufacturers Association

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

    Exports of paper and paperboard from India jumped nearly 80 per cent in FY 2021-22, touching a record Rs 13,963 crore, according to industry body IPMA.

    The export growth has straddled across different grades of paper, said a statement from Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) while citing data released by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S).

    "In value terms, exports of coated paper and paperboard increased by 100 per cent, uncoated writing and printing paper by 98 per cent, tissue paper by 75 per cent and kraft paper by 37 percent," said IPMA.

    Paper exports from India have been on an uptrend since the last five years.  India is exporting papers to  UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. "In volume terms, paper exports from India have gone up four times from 0.66 million tonnes in FY17 to 2.85 million tonnes in FY22. Similarly in value terms, the figures for corresponding years rose from Rs 3,041 crore to Rs 13,963 crore," it said.

    "Exports have been rising in the last few years due to capacity expansion and technological upgradation undertaken by Indian paper mills, leading to better product quality which has found wider acceptance globally,” said Rohit Pandit, Secretary General, IPMA.

    In the last five to seven years, paper mills in India have invested over Rs 25,000 crore to create new capacities and induction of clean and green technologies, he said.

    "Domestic paper companies, in recent years, have also intensified their marketing efforts globally and invested in market development in foreign countries," Pandit added. In the last two financial years, India has become a net exporter of paper in volume terms.



    PTI
    May 25, 2022
