LPG cylinder home delivery rules revised from November 1: Here's all you need to know

Starting November 1, consumers will be required to submit a one-time password (OTP) for the home delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. This OTP-based delivery process will act as another level of security.

Here's all you need to know about the changes in the home delivery system of LPG cylinders:

> Oil companies will implement the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders.

> As per several media reports, the move is aimed at preventing theft and ensuring home delivery of cylinders to right customers.

> Under the DAC system, OTP will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once a gas cylinder is booked.

> The delivery of LPG cylinders will not be complete until the OTP is shared with the delivery executive.

> This OTP-based delivery system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

> If the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery executive will update it in real time, following which the code will be generated.

> It is recommended that customers keep crucial details, such as address and mobile number, updated before the DAC process is implemented to ensure smooth delivery of LPG cylinders.

> The DAC process for home delivery of gas cylinders will first be rolled out across 100 smart cities. The pilot project is already underway in Jaipur.