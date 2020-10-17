172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|otb-based-home-delivery-of-lpg-cylinders-heres-all-you-need-to-know-5975421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LPG cylinder home delivery rules revised from November 1: Here's all you need to know

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system will be implemented from November 1 across 100 smart cities

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Starting November 1, consumers will be required to submit a one-time password (OTP) for the home delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. This OTP-based delivery process will act as another level of security.

Here's all you need to know about the changes in the home delivery system of LPG cylinders:

>  Oil companies will implement the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders.

> As per several media reports, the move is aimed at preventing theft and ensuring home delivery of cylinders to right customers.

> Under the DAC system, OTP will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once a gas cylinder is booked.

> The delivery of LPG cylinders will not be complete until the OTP is shared with the delivery executive.

>  This OTP-based delivery system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

> If the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery executive will update it in real time, following which the code will be generated.

>  It is recommended that customers keep crucial details, such as address and mobile number, updated before the DAC process is implemented to ensure smooth delivery of LPG cylinders.

> The DAC process for home delivery of gas cylinders will first be rolled out across 100 smart cities. The pilot project is already underway in Jaipur.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 03:17 pm

