OTP-based home delivery of LPG cylinders to start from November 1

To receive home delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from next month you will need to submit a one-time password (OTP).

As per the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, oil companies will implement OTPs from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders. The move will help prevent theft and identify the actual customer, the Hindustan Times reported.

Under the DAC system, a code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number after a gas cylinder is booked. LPG cylinders will not be delivered until that code is revealed to the delivery executive. Notably, this system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

If the customer’s mobile number is not updated, it will be updated in real time by the delivery executive, following which the code will be generated. It would be wise for all customers to keep crucial details, such as address and mobile number, updated once this system gets implemented as delivery might get affected due to incorrect details.

The DAC process for home delivery of gas cylinders will first be rolled out across 100 smart cities. The services will be expanded if there is positive feedback from customers and the transactions go smooth. The pilot project for the same is underway in Jaipur already.