172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|otp-based-home-delivery-of-lpg-cylinders-to-start-from-november-1-5973561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OTP-based home delivery of LPG cylinders to start from November 1

As per the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, oil companies will implement OTPs from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders. The move will help prevent theft and identify the actual customer

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

To receive home delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from next month you will need to submit a one-time password (OTP).

As per the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, oil companies will implement OTPs from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders. The move will help prevent theft and identify the actual customer, the Hindustan Times reported.

Under the DAC system, a code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number after a gas cylinder is booked. LPG cylinders will not be delivered until that code is revealed to the delivery executive. Notably, this system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

Close

If the customer’s mobile number is not updated, it will be updated in real time by the delivery executive, following which the code will be generated. It would be wise for all customers to keep crucial details, such as address and mobile number, updated once this system gets implemented as delivery might get affected due to incorrect details.

related news

The DAC process for home delivery of gas cylinders will first be rolled out across 100 smart cities. The services will be expanded if there is positive feedback from customers and the transactions go smooth. The pilot project for the same is underway in Jaipur already.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 11:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.