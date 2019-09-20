OBC to offer retail, small biz loan products linked with repo from October 1

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on September 19 said it has launched new retail and micro & small enterprise (MSE) loan products linked to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate. The new products will be available to borrowers from October 1 onwards.

Interest rates on these products will directly be linked to an external benchmark, which in this case is the repo rate, it said in a release.

The bank added that the link will ensure fair and transparent transmission of the monetary policy rate immediately to the customers, it said in a release.