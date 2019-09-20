App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

OBC to offer retail, small biz loan products linked with repo from October 1

Interest rates on these products will directly be linked to an external benchmark, which in this case is the repo rate, the bank said in a release

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on September 19 said it has launched new retail and micro & small enterprise (MSE) loan products linked to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate. The new products will be available to borrowers from October 1 onwards.

Interest rates on these products will directly be linked to an external benchmark, which in this case is the repo rate, it said in a release.

The bank added that the link will ensure fair and transparent transmission of the monetary policy rate immediately to the customers, it said in a release.

"All new floating rate loans to MSEs and retail loans offered by OBC shall have interest rate linked to the repo rate. With the new variant, repo rate-linked home loans will be available at interest rate of 8.35 percent onwards and loans for MSE borrowers will be available from 8.65 percent onwards," the bank said.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business #OBC #Oriental Bank of Commerce

