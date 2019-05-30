App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only 33% women take their own investment decisions, as against 64% men: Survey

Only 12 percent women said their investing choices were completely theirs while investing in market-based instruments like stocks, equity, mutual funds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
About 33 percent of Indian women take independent investment decisions as compared to 64 percent of Indian men, according to DSP Winvestor Pulse 2019 Survey.


These women made their own decisions primarily due to encouragement from their husbands or from their parents.


The survey, conducted by DSP Mutual Fund in association with research agency Nielsen, showed that 13 percent women were forced to make investment decisions due to their husband's death or divorce, while only 30 percent chose this path because they wanted to.


Husbands played a bigger role in introducing investing to women (40 percent) as compared to fathers (27 percent). On the other hand, 40 percent men were introduced to investing by their fathers, followed by their colleagues (35 percent).


The study found that men dominate when it comes to decision making while investing or buying a car or house. Women have a larger role while buying gold/jewellery day to day household purchases and decisions.


Only 12 percent women said their investing choices were completely theirs while investing in market-based instruments like stocks, equity, mutual funds as against 31 percent men- a figure 2.6 times lower.


The survey covered 4 metros—Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and 4 non-metros—Indore, Kochi, Ludhiana and Guwahati.

The study captures responses from 1853 men and 2160 women who have been involved in investment-making, from the age group 25-60 done from January-February 2019.

First Published on May 30, 2019 01:19 pm

