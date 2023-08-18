NTPC to commission Unit 2 of Stage 1 at Barh plant in Bihar

NTPC's Barh Super Thermal Power plant has a combined capacity of 3,300 MW, with stage 1 and stage 2.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will commission the second unit (660 MW) of stage 1 at its Barh Super Thermal Power project in Bihar on August 18, further boosting the overall power generation capacity of the Barh power plant. Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh will inaugurate the new unit of the project and the dedicate it to the nation.

The Barh thermal power project has a combined capacity of 3,300 MW, with stage 1 and stage 2. While stage 1 has three units, stage 2 has two units - all of 660 MW capacity each.

NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generator, along with its subsidiaries, has crossed a combined installed capacity of 73,000 MW (73 GW). The central PSU achieved this milestone after the second unit (660 MW) of stage 1 of its 3,300 MW Barh thermal power project was commissioned.

Later, Union minister Singh will lay the foundation stone for extension of Powergrid’s 400/132 kV Lakhisarai Sub-station. Under the project, a state-of-the-art GIS technology of 220 kV voltage level will be built in the existing premises of the sub-station. Two transformers of 500 MVA capacity each will also be installed as part of project in the sub-station which has been built by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited - a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power.

Expansion of the Lakhisarai sub-station will improve power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui districts. It will also ease supply of power to meet the future energy demand. Further, the installation of the 220 kV GIS in the Lakhisarai sub-station will boost the region's connectivity to the national grid. Moreover, uninterrupted power supply delivery will aid in industrial and commercial development of the region.