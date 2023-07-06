NTPC Group's installed capacity crosses 73 GW

Barh Super Thermal Power Project (Image - NTPC)

India's largest power generator, NTPC Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, has crossed a combined installed capacity of 73,000 MW (73 GW). The milestone was achieved after the central PSU commissioned the second unit (660 MW) of stage 1 of its 3,300 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

The project, with a combined capacity of 3,300 MW, has stage 1 and stage 2. Under stage 1, three units of 660 MW each are being built. The second unit of the same was commissioned on July 7. Under stage 2, NTPC will build two units of 660 MW each.

"This accomplishment reinforces NTPC's commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57038 MW and 73024 MW respectively," the company said in a statement.

Further, the company has committed to achieve 60,000 MW (60 GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

NTPC Ltd. is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one fourth of the power requirement of the country. It has a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants.