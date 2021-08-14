NTPC floats global EoI for project on hydrogen blending with natural gas

Representative image

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited on August 14 floated a global Expression of Interest (EoI), with an aim to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in its city gas distribution network.

The latest bid is followed by NTPC's recent tenders which it floated for green hydrogen fuelling station at Leh and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for procurement of fuel cell buses. NTPC REL is also setting up a dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant at Leh to power hydrogen fuelling station.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power, the pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and explore viability of decarbonising natural gas grid.

“NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power generating company under Ministry of Power, has floated a global Expression of Interest (EoI) to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in India,” a company statement said.

The country's integrated power generating company is exploring production of green ammonia to decarbonise the fertiliser industry. With its new efforts, the firm is aiming to possibly fulfil the government's upcoming mandate of using certain percentage of green hydrogen in fertiliser and refinery sector.

Also, a detailed study on green methanol production at Ramagundam has been completed and the company is expected to take final investment decision in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies)