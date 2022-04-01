English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC begins commercial operation of 22 MW floating solar capacity in Kerala

    The capacity, which began commercial operation on Thursday, is part of its 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar PV project, NTPC said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Touted by the authorities as the

    Touted by the authorities as the "world's largest floating hydro-solar farm", the Sirindhorn dam project in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani is the first of 15 such farms Thailand plans to build by 2037. (Source: AFP)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Power giant NTPC on Friday announced the commercial operation of 22 megawatts of floating solar capacity in Kayamkulam, Kerala.

    The capacity, which began commercial operation on Thursday, is part of its 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar PV project, NTPC said in a statement.

    “Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 22 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 13:00 hours of 31.03.2022,” it said.

    With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,516.68 MW. Further, the group’s installed and commercial capacity have increased to 68,631.68 and 67,971.68 MW, respectively.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kerala #NTPC #solar capacity
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.