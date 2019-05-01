App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE, BSE remain shut today on account of Maharashtra Day

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day (Labour Day).

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On April 30, Sensex ended 35.78 points lower at 39,031.55, while Nifty was down 6.50 points to end at 11,748.20. About 737 shares have advanced, 1,772 shares declined, and 145 shares were unchanged.

JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Zee Entertainment, IOC and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on Nifty, while Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel and Hero Motocorp were major index losers.
First Published on May 1, 2019 08:01 am

tags #BSE #Local Markets #NSE

