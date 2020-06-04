App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NRI interest in domestic real estate spikes as many return home amid coronavirus: Report

Nearly 25% of the nearly 150,000 Indians based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have registered to be repatriated have cited job loss as the reason for return

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Real estate companies are seeing an increase in the number of queries for purchases from non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially from those based in the Middle-East.

The increase in queries may be linked to NRIs wanting to return to India amid rising coronavirus cases in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and as job losses there continue to mount, Business Standard reported.

In fact, of the 150,000 Indians based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have registered to be repatriated to India, 25 percent said job loss was the reason for return. Experts feel the regions’ oil-based economies suffer as they battle the economic woes and the COVID-19 crisis.

Close

“The recent global uncertainty has increased their (returning workforce’s) faith in domestic markets. Purchases and enquiries from GCC buyers, which were negligible earlier, are currently at about 10-15 per cent of the overall,” Kamal Khetan, CMD of Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty told the paper.

related news

Mumbai’s Hiranandani has also noted the increase in response from GCC-based NRIs, adding that these clients preferred integrated townships, which offer facilities similar to GCC standards.

Bengaluru’s Puravankara has sold 50 units to GCC buyers in two months and is expecting a further uptick in demand for scheduled e-launches, company MD Ashish R Puravankara said.

Brigade Enterprises, another Bengaluru-based developer saw sales worth Rs 15 crore from GCC buyers till March-end. The company expects these buyers to grow by 20 percent in FY21 and has sweetened the deal by offering e-shopping vouchers and low cancellation charges, Subhorov Roy, chief sales officer residential, Brigade Enterprises told BS.

Oberoi Realty has seen a 30 percent spike in enquiries, mostly from NRIs and many of these from the gulf region, CMD Vikas Oberoi said.

It is not just the developers, but consultants are also seeing an associated rise in business. Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants said at least 35 percent of current business is from NRIs, adding: “The favourable exchange rate on the back of the sliding rupee against the dollar has, of course, improved affordability for them, but that is just one side of the story. Many NRIs are in the process of returning to India and want to secure a home here.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Business #India #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.