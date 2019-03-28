App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, select ICICI Bank customers to get home loan of up to Rs 1 crore within a day

The private lender aims to cross Rs 2 trillion in mortgage disbursals by March 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank is going aggressive in the home loan market by giving its salaried customers instant online access to sanctions and disbursals, provided they meet the following criteria.

The lender, on March 27, said it has pre-approved home loans of up to Rs 1 crore for “lakhs” of its existing customers on the basis of their credit score by using data algorithms. These are based on "a combination of financial parameters such as credit bureau checks, salary credits, average balances, repayment track among others."

The bank is also providing instant top-up loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for a tenure of up to 10 years to existing home loan customers. However, there are no differential interest rates for loans availed digitally.

It usually takes seven to eight days for a customer to get final sanctions. While this process has been reduced to a click of a button, customers need to visit a branch or contact the relationship manager with the sanction letter and the documents of the home they wish to purchase.

related news

Also, the customer need not have a property in mind before availing the instant sanction. "We have 30,000 plus approved projects, so the legal and technical will also be easy. We want to spend the time helping our customers get the right property through our 30,000 projects," said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank. He added that the disbursal in such a case could be achieved within a day.

In case, the customer chooses to go with property outside the lenders pool of projects, there might be delays owing to due diligence process that the bank will carry out to ascertain the legalities. There is also a chance of the loan getting rejected if the bank decides to do so on the basis of its findings.

However, the loan sanction remains valid for six months from the date of approval. The instant approvals are available on the lender's internet banking portal as of now. ICICI Bank plans to expand the facility on its mobile platform soon.

Retail push

ICICI Bank aims to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in mortgage lending by March 2020. Its home loan book is at Rs 1.7 lakh crore currently, constituting to almost half of the retail book, Bagchi said.

The lender is also focussing on growth in non-Tier 1 cities and affordable housing to push mortgage business. The bank said it is growing at the rate of 20 percent CAGR in these markets. "In line with this strategy, we have expanded our mortgage business to over 500 Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets this fiscal," the bank said.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #home loan interest rates #Home Loans #ICICI Bank

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Nationalism vs Garibi Hatao 2.0: BJP's aspirational narrative may get ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya cameo takes MI t ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.