you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nokia shuts Tamil Nadu plant after 42 employees test positive for COVID-19

Nokia did not disclose how many workers at the Sriperumbudur plant tested positive, but a source familiar with the matter said they were at least 42.

Reuters

Nokia last week suspended operations at a telecom gear manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday, after some employees tested positive for Covid-19.



The Finnish firm said it had already implemented measures such as social distancing and changes to canteen facilities. The factory had begun operations in a restricted manner over the past few weeks, Nokia said in a statement, after India eased the world’s biggest lockdown to kick-start its economy which has been pummelled by the shutdown.

“We hope to resume operations soon at a restricted level with skeleton staff strength,” Nokia added.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo last week suspended operations at a recently reopened plant on the outskirts of New Delhi after at least nine workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreaks at Nokia and Oppo underline the challenges of easing the two-month nationwide lockdown.

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 145,380 coronavirus infections and a death toll of 4,167, comparatively low figures for the world’s second-most populous country.

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Nokia #Tamil Nadu

