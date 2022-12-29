Nokhra solar project's 50MW capacity to begin commercial operation from December 30: NTPC

NTPC on Thursday said a 50 MW solar power capacity of Nokhra project in Bikaner will begin commercial operation from December 30.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

NTPC on Thursday said a 50 MW solar power capacity of Nokhra project in Bikaner will begin commercial operation from December 30.

Earlier this month, a 100 MW unit of the project started commercial operation, as per a BSE filing.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 Hours of December 30, 2022," the filing said.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58,259 MW, while the group's capacity will be 70,874 MW, it stated.