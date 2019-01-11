Nobel Laureate Sir Richard Roberts honoured with Dhirubhai Ambani Life Time Achievement Award

Nobel Laureate Sir Richard Roberts was presented the UDCT Alumni Association (UAA) and Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) 'Dhirubhai Ambani Life Time Achievement Award' at an event held on January 11 in Mumbai.

Sir Roberts has served as consultant and chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at New England Biolabs (NEB) since 1974. He joined NEB as chief scientific officer in 1992. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1993 for his contribution in the discovery of introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing.

Sir Roberts' current research interests focus on enzyme discovery using bioinformatics, combined with the experimental testing of function. His main responsibilities at NEB are to guide research and set scientific goals for the company.

He continues to gives lectures and presentations worldwide and investigates potential opportunities for both scientific and commercial collaborations. Sir Roberts has served on numerous scientific advisory boards and holds honorary degrees from several universities, including Doctor of Medicine degrees from Uppsala and Bath Universities, and Doctor of Science degrees from Sheffield and Derby Universities.

The award, instituted by Reliance Industries in the name of its Founder Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani recognises outstanding professional and educational contributions at large. Global yardsticks are used to recognise individuals with iconic achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.