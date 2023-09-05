Nitin Gadkari pitches for diversification of agriculture towards energy, power sectors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sectors is the need of the country, apparently pitching for increased production of ethanol.

"I am telling you the truth, your life cannot be changed by growing wheat, rice, maize and bajra. No matter how much production you produce, the price remains the same." "Now diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector is the need of the country," he said at a public rally on the launch of the fourth Parivartan Yatra from Gogamedi in Hanumangarh.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and the senior BJP leader, also said that with a new thinking under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmer will not only be a provider of food but also a provider of energy.

Ethanol is being made from sugarcane, maize, rice, and wheat, the minister said, adding that blending of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol has started.

Gadkari also stressed that ethanol will not cause pollution.

Further, the minister said that he has asked the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to open ethanol pumps in every village because scooters will also run on the ethanol made by the farmers.

With increased ethanol use, the money spent on imports will reduce gradually and it will go to the villages and lead to development, he said.

"Where there is water, road, communication and electricity, capital investment will come. Where capital investment will come, growth rate will increase, employment will be created and poverty will be eradicated. Our government under the leadership of Modi is working on this," he said.

The minister said it was because of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that village roads were constructed under PM Gram Sadak Yojna.

"Had Atal Bihari Vajpayee not been there, then who would build these roads? If roads are built in villages, the children would go to school, fruits, flowers and vegetables will reach cities and development will happen in villages," he said.

Gadkari highlighted the works done by his ministry for highway development in the country and the state.

He asked people to vote for the BJP in upcoming assembly elections to ensure development with the speed of a "bullet train" through a "double engine" government under the leadership of Modi.

The minister also flagged off the party's Parivartan Yatra, which will cover 50 constituencies in Bikaner division, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Alwar districts in 18 days.

It is the fourth and last yatra in the state.

The first yatra was launched by party president JP Nadda from Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, second by home minister Amit Shah from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on Sunday and third by defence minister Rajnath Singh from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on Monday.

The yatras will cover all 200 assembly constituencies during which public rallies will be held.

At the rally, BJP state president CP Joshi accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of doing appeasement politics.

He also alleged that crimes have increased and there is no rule of law under the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that Congress had promised a complete loan waiver for farmers which was not done.

Raje also expressed concern over drug addiction among youth in the state as well as attacked the state government over the issues of law and order, question paper leaks and crime against women.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia also addressed the rally.