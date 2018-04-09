App
Apr 09, 2018 08:11 AM IST

Nifty likely to head towards 10,480 with minor hurdle at 10,375; top 5 stocks to buy in short term

"Nifty is heading towards 10430-10480 levels i.e. 100 and 50 SMA respectively. It might face minor hurdle around 10375 zones," says Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

By Rajesh Agarwal

AUM Capital

Benchmark indices traded on a volatile note throughout the day and closed little changed on Friday, tracking losses in global equities as trade war tension between US and China escalated after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is ordering the US trade representative to consider USD 100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The market breadth was in favour of advances with 3 stocks advancing against two declining ones. On global front, Global markets have been volatile this week  amid the back-and-forth of the US-China trade conflict.

Lupin, Titan, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were top gainers among Nifty50  stocks, rising up to 3 percent and Infosys, Vedanta, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were down up to 2 percent.

Rajesh Agarwal
Aum Capital

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty opened with flat note tracking mixed global cues and remained within a small trading range. It has continued its winning streak for two consecutive days. It is heading towards 10430-10480 levels i.e. 100 and 50 SMA respectively. It might face minor hurdle around 10375 zones (61.8 percent Retracement level on hourly chart).

Furthermore, on hourly scale, Nifty is trading upper trend-line with Negative Divergence on RSI (14) suggesting a cautious stance.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank has formed kind of 'Doji' candlestick pattern around its major moving average of 200 SMA of 24877 levels on daily time frame. Now Nifty Bank has to
cross this level decisively for further up-move. Next Hurdles stands around 25320-25430 levels. Moreover, Momentum Oscillators like RSI & MACD are rising

from support zone which is a bullish set-up.

The levels 24920 & 25270 may work as immediate hurdle zone whereas support seen around 24650 & 24500 marks.

Here are the top 5 stocks which can give up to 3% return in the near term:

Container Corporation of India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1294, stop loss: Rs 1238 | Return: 3%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445, stop loss: Rs 425 | Return: 2%

Cummins India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 788, stop loss: Rs 753 | Return: 3%

Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1340, stop loss: Rs 1405 | Return: 3%

Infosys Limited | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1101, stop loss: Rs 1150 | Return: 2%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

