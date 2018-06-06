News highlights of the day: NCLT extends insolvency resolution period of Bhushan Energy

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
NCLT extends insolvency resolution period of Bhushan Energy
Boeing says it will not deliver any aircraft to Iran
France, Germany, Britain formally request exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
Plastic exports grew 17.1% in FY18 to $8.85 billion
Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his speech in MP
Pharma industry needs to adopt global quality standards: OPPI
Cabinet approves over 3-fold hike in Gramin Dak Sevaks' basic pay
India ranks 137th on 2017 Global Peace Index
India has moved up four places to the 137th rank among 163 countries on the 2017 Global Peace Index, due to a reduction in the level of violent crime driven by increased law enforcement, according to a report by an Australian think tank.
Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. New Zealand, Austria, Portugal and Denmark also sit in the top five most peaceful rankings.
Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, a position it has held for the past five years. Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq and Somalia comprise the remaining least peaceful countries.
The index is topped by Iceland, followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark, whereas war-torn Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, followed by Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen.
India has improved by four positions in the overall ranking from 141st to 137th. (PTI)
P Chidambaram questioned by CBI for nearly 4 hours in INX media case
Farmers' loan in MP will be waived in 10 days if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
France, Germany, Britain formally demand exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
Patanjali to review decision over food park project after assurances from UP CM
Fiscal position of Kerala deteriorated in 2016-17, says CAG
Govt hikes basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month
Govt sets up group to study special economic zones policy
HCC bags Rs 737 cr contract for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
JUST IN | President Ram Nath Kovind approves promulgation of IBC amendment ordinance.
World Bank forecasts 7.3 percent growth for India; making it fastest growing economy
Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs
Online hiring activity sees 7% rise in May: Report
Electrosteel allots shares worth Rs 7,400 cr to lenders
Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge commit Rs 2,000 cr in India's logistic real estate
Azim Premji mulls fresh $250 mn Future deal; Biyani in talks with Amazon
P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Progress in India business energising, says Amazon's Bezos
Govt has eased norms, provided funds to promote startups: PM Modi
Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Shailesh Vickram Singh launch $150-mn green fund
Preparations for North Korea summit moving along very well: Trump
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies
WhatsApp's payment plan may get delayed over privacy concerns
Royal Enfield drives premium bike sales to 1 million
Bharti Airtel in talks with Verizon for IoT partnership
Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano
Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression', Benjamin Netanyahu tells Emmanuel Macron
EU states, lawmakers agree to cap price of intra-EU calls
Microsoft expands programme for women returning to work
NITI Aayog working on road map for full-scale methanol economy
Patanjali cancels proposed Rs 6,000-cr mega food processing park in Uttar Pradesh
Defamation case filed against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Pune
ED interrogates Raj Kundra over Bitcoin scam for more than 10 hours
Judge recuses self from hearing appeal filed by Nalini Chidambaram
Farmers dump milk, vegetables on road; block traffic in Madhya Pradesh
Mexico hits US pork, cheese, grapes in reply to Trump tariffs
World Bank: Global economy is healthy but growth will slow
NCLT extends insolvency resolution period of Bhushan Energy
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today extended the insolvency resolution period of the debt ridden firm Bhushan Energy Ltd by another 90 days, according to a PTI report.
The initial period of 180 days for the corporate insolvency resolution process of Bhushan Energy will end in the first week of July, and it had approached NCLT seeking extension.
The principal bench of NCLT headed by President MM Kumar allowed the extension of insolvency resolution period for Bhushan Energy Ltd beyond 180 days.
Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), NCLT has powers to extend the insolvency resolution period if the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and Resolution Professional (RP) of the debt ridden firm are unable to find a suitable buyer under 180 days.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
RSS, BJP organising Iftar is a joke: Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the RSS and BJP holding Iftar parties for Muslims is "nothing but a joke". Pawar held an Iftar party to mark the ongoing month of Ramazan at Haj House here this evening. The party was attended by prominent NCP leaders and members of the Muslim community.
Addressing the gathering, Pawar took potshots at the RSS and BJP without naming them. (PTI)
Centre may consider president rule in Bengal: BJP leader
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday, the NDA government at the Centre may "have to think of" recommending the imposition of president's rule in West Bengal if the situation in the state continues to deteriorate.
His remark came after two people, whom the BJP claims as its workers, died in Purulia within a week, leading a verbal duel between the ruling TMC and the saffron party. The two were found hanging in the district, where the BJP fared comparatively well in panchayat polls, on May 30 and June 2. (PTI)
Boeing says it will not deliver any aircraft to Iran
Boeing will not deliver aircraft to Iran in light of US sanctions, effectively aborting a pair of large contracts with Iranian carriers, a Boeing spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We have not delivered any aircraft to Iran, and given we no longer have a license to sell to Iran at this time, we will not be delivering any aircraft," the Boeing spokesman said. (PTI)
Government approves Rs 10,000-crore continuation programmes for PSLV, GSLV
The Union government today approved the continuation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III programmes, together costing more than Rs 10,000 crore, in a move that will help ISRO launch light and heavy-weight satellites, according to a PTI report.
The operationalisation of PSLV, ISRO's most-trusted workhorse, has made India self-reliant in launching satellites for earth observation, disaster management, navigation and space sciences.
For heavy satellites, India is helped by the French, which launches its satellites from Kourou in French Guinea in South America.
Ram Vilas Paswan questions Opposition silence on 'historic' court judgement
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today questioned the opposition's "silence" on the Supreme Court order allowing reservation for scheduled castes and tribes employees in promotion, and asserted that the Modi government will also ensure that original provisions of a law against atrocities against these communities are restored.
The Lok Janshakti Party president said opposition parties "left no stone unturned to fan protests" against the government over Dalit issues, but have now maintained silence on the "historic" judgement from the apex court yesterday.
"Why are they silent? They should clarify if they welcome this historic decision from the court which will benefit a large number of government employees hailing from scheduled castes and tribes," Paswan said. (PTI)
BJP national president Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have reached Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai.
Shah is reaching out to BJP's allies, including Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to keep the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intact ahead of the 2019 general election.
Also read: Ahead of Amit Shah's meet with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena targets BJP
All NRI marriages to be registered within 48 hours: Maneka Gandhi
All NRI marriages solemnised in India would have to be registered within 48 hours, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said today.
As of now, there is no time frame to register marriages in India. However, a Law Commission report has recommended that the time limit to register marriages should be restricted to 30 days after which a penalty of Rs 5 per day could be imposed.
"NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued," Gandhi said, adding that the WCD Ministry is in the process of issuing orders to the registrars that details of such marriages should be provided to it so that a central database can be maintained. (PTI)
France, Germany, Britain formally request exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
France, Britain, Germany and the EU today sent the United States a joint official request for their companies to be exempt from punitive measures resulting from fresh US sanctions on Iran.The plea comes as European leaders scramble to save the hard-fought deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015 under which Tehran agreed to limits on its nuclear capacities in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.
Plastic exports grew 17.1% in FY18 to $8.85 billion
India's plastic exports grew by 17.1 percent to USD 8.85 billion during the year 2017-18, against the previous financial year boosted by higher
shipment of raw materials and value-added products. Plastic exports stood at USD 7.56 billion in 2016-17, according to data by Plastics Export Promotion
Council (Plexconcil) sponsored by the commerce ministry.
Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his speech in MP
Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Madhya Pradesh today, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley wondered 'how much does he know? when will he know?'. "Every time I listen to the view of Shri Rahul Gandhi, both inside and outside Parliament, I ask myself the same question. How much does he know? When will he know?", Jaitley said in a Facebook post in response to Gandhi's speech in Mandsaur earlier in the day.
Pharma industry needs to adopt global quality standards: OPPI
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (Oppi) today called for adopting global quality standards and bring all stakeholders like regulators, industry and governments to work jointly towards the growth of the sector.
Cabinet approves over 3-fold hike in Gramin Dak Sevaks' basic pay
The Union Cabinet today approved raising the basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) by over three-fold to up to Rs 14,500 per month, effective January 1, 2016.
The arrears after the revised wages will be paid in one instalment for the period from January 1, 2016 till the date of implementation.
Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured
An explosion at a grain storage facility in the eastern French city of Strasbourg seriously injured three people on Wednesday morning, emergency services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which set ablaze the silo located on the banks of the river Rhine, on the border with Germany.
India ranks 137th on 2017 Global Peace Index
India has moved up four places to the 137th rank among 163 countries on the 2017 Global Peace Index, due to a reduction in the level of violent crime driven by increased law enforcement, according to a report by an Australian think tank.
Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. New Zealand, Austria, Portugal and Denmark also sit in the top five most peaceful rankings.
Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, a position it has held for the past five years. Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq and Somalia comprise the remaining least peaceful countries.
The index is topped by Iceland, followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark, whereas war-torn Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, followed by Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen.
India has improved by four positions in the overall ranking from 141st to 137th. (PTI)
China warns US against provocations following B-52 flyby
China lashed out at the US today after a pair of B-52 bombers flew past a Chinese-held shoal in the South China Sea, amid escalating words and displays of military strength from the two major Pacific powers.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned the US against "hyping up militarisation and stirring up trouble," while promising that China would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty.
The US "doing whatever they want is risky and China will not be threatened by any military warships," Hua told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.
This week's flyby near Scarborough Shoal, which China took from the Philippines in 2012, came after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis accused Beijing of "intimidation and coercion" in the South China Sea. (PTI)
US dollar ends cheaper against rupee
The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at Rs 66.92/93 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 89.84/86 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.
P Chidambaram questioned by CBI for nearly 4 hours in INX media case
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours today in connection with alleged irregularities in clearances to foreign investments in INX media during his tenure, according to a PTI report.
The agency has alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, both probed by the CBI in connection with the murder of their daughter Sheena Bora, sources said.
After coming out of CBI headquarters here, Chidambaram said he had appeared before the CBI and the FIR did not contain any allegations against him.
"Questions and answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence there was little to add to the record," the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Mumbai airport handles 1,000 flight movements in a single day
Capacity-constrained Mumbai airport has for the first time crossed 1,000 aircraft movements in a day, breaking its earlier record of 988 single-day arrivals and departures.
"Mumbai airport has achieved 1,003 aircraft movement in 24-hour yesterday," a Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) spokesperson said.
This was the highest-ever traffic handled by the airport in a single day, it added. (PTI)
Cabinet informed of agreements on sustainable development, space
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of an array of agreements with foreign countries on sustainable and smart urban development, and outer space.
The Cabinet was apprised of the memorandum of understanding signed between India and Denmark on technical cooperation in the field of sustainable and smart urban development in April, according to a PTI report.
The objective of the MoU was to promote bilateral cooperation in the field on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit through exchange of knowledge, institutional cooperation, research and development on related issues.
The Cabinet was also apprised of a MoU signed between India and the United Kingdom on technical cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development in April.
Farmers' loan in MP will be waived in 10 days if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi today promised farmers' loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh within 10 days, if his party comes to power here, and slammed the central and state government over the plight of the agriculturists, according to a PTI report.
"Kamal Nath (MP Congress President) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (the State poll campaign committee chairman) are sitting here. The day, the Congress comes to power in MP, count 10 days, I say with guarantee that farmers' loan will be waived within 10 days. It won't take even the eleventh day," he asserted.
Arbaaz Khan and Parag Sanghvi will be made witnesses in the IPL betting racket case and their statements will be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, News18 has reported.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
France, Germany, Britain formally demand exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
France, Britain, Germany and the EU sent the United States a joint official request for their companies to be exempt from punitive measures resulting from fresh US sanctions on Iran.
Patanjali to review decision over food park project after assurances from UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to set up its Rs 6,000-crore food park, following which the company said it is reviewing its decision to pull out of the project. Yesterday, Patanjali had stated that it was pulling out of the mega food processing project along the Yamuna Expressway, citing non-cooperation from the state government and delay in clearances for transfer of land.
Fiscal position of Kerala deteriorated in 2016-17, says CAG
The financial status of Kerala has deteriorated during 2016-17 when compared to the last financial year in terms of key parameters such as revenue, fiscal and primary deficits, Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said.