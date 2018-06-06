Ahead of 2019, BJP reaches out to disgruntled allies; Amit Shah to meet Sena chief, SAD leaders

With the Opposition parties joining hands for a grand alliance to fight the ruling government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not faring well in recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha bypolls, the latter is now making efforts to bring together constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that claim themselves independent.

BJP president Amit Shah is reaching out to allies Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to keep all allies intact ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Shah will meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at 6pm on Wednesday at Matoshri, which is the Thackeray residence. He will also meet former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Thursday.

“BJP leaders asked for a meeting so we have agreed. There is no question of discussion on Lok Sabha seat-sharing in Punjab. SAD is the senior partner and there would be no change in the existing seat sharing arrangement,” a senior SAD leader told Mint on condition of anonymity.

However, Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna has called Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wilful defaulters in ally management, hours ahead of the meeting.

The magazine also went on to ask, "Why is Amit Shah meeting NDA allies after losing by-elections?"

"In 2019, the Shiv Sena will fight alone," it asserted.

But the question is whether Shiv Sena has the strength to stand alone. The party has struggled to hold onto Mumbai's municipal corporation, a hugely rich body that it has controlled for two decades. The BJP was just two seats behind. The BJP also won a series of local bodies in other parts of the state.

It is also important to note that this is the first time the BJP is reaching out to the Shiv Sena and SAD after the exit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the NDA in March this year.