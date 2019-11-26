New energy policy to be finalised by govt: NITI Aayog Additional Secretary

In an address at the Energy Storage Conference, RP Gupta, Additional Secretary of the NITI Aayog, said that the government is in the process of finalising a new energy policy for India.

"The new energy policy is being made keeping in mind the accessibility, energy security, transportation and India's future energy requirements," said Gupta.

He emphasised that India is a growing economy and its transition energy may not be similar to that of other countries. Coal is likely to remain a key source of energy due its affordability and availability.

However, Gupta said the generation of renewable energy will rise to 30-35 percent of total energy generation. He also emphasised on bringing in policies towards energy efficiency that will help reduce total energy requirement by 20 percent.