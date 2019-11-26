App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New energy policy to be finalised by govt: NITI Aayog Additional Secretary

He said that the government may work on a cell manufacturing policy in the future to encourage domestic manufacturing of battery used in electric vehicles, keeping in line with the Make in India initiative.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative image
In an address at the Energy Storage Conference, RP Gupta, Additional Secretary of the NITI Aayog, said that the government is in the process of finalising a new energy policy for India.

"The new energy policy is being made keeping in mind the accessibility, energy security, transportation and India's future energy requirements," said Gupta.

He emphasised that India is a growing economy and its transition energy may not be similar to that of other countries. Coal is likely to remain a key source of energy due its affordability and availability.

However, Gupta said the generation of renewable energy will rise to 30-35 percent of total energy generation. He also emphasised on bringing in policies towards energy efficiency that will help reduce total energy requirement by 20 percent.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:22 pm

