Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle to help young entrepreneurs with kiosk business model

The programme is to help the youth of the country cope with these unprecedented times, it added.

PTI
 
 
FMCG major Nestle India on September 9 announced an initiative to support entrepreneurs through its kiosk business model. This platform is part of Nestle's global youth initiative 'Nestle Needs Youth' and would nurture entrepreneurs and create opportunities through the kiosk business model, the company said in a statement.

The programme is to help the youth of the country cope with these unprecedented times, it added. Nestle India reaffirms its commitment towards the youth of the country with the announcement of Entrepreneurship for YOUth' initiative, Nestle India said.

The kiosks, which are run on a youth-facing, franchisee-operated business model, offer entrepreneurial opportunities. Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said, "Through this initiative, we want to encourage the youth of the country to believe in their entrepreneurial dreams.

"With high emphasis on creating a conducive working environment and a simple financial module, I am certain that this initiative will prove to be a great platform for youth to prove their caliber, start and run their own business successfully, create more job opportunities and be a part of the growing franchise family of ONE Nestle."

These kiosks are operated by franchisees under Nescafe, Maggi, KitKat and are called NESCAF Corner, MAGGI Hotspot and KitKat Break Zone respectively.

 
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Business #entrepreneurs #Nestle India #Nestle Needs Youth #Suresh Narayanan

