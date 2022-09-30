English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nestlé India finance chief David Steven McDaniel to step down from March

    Svetlana Boldina, who currently serves as Nestlé Indonesia's head of finance and control, has been nominated to succeed McDaniel

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    (Source: linkedin.com/in/david-mcdaniel)

    (Source: linkedin.com/in/david-mcdaniel)

    Nestlé India said David Steven McDaniel will step down as executive director, finance and control, and chief financial officer from March 2023 as he will be taking up a new responsibility with a Nestlé affiliate.

    Svetlana Boldina, Nestlé Indonesia's head of finance and control, has been nominated to succeed McDaniel. A Russian national, Svetlana has worked for Nestlé in Indonesia, Eastern Europe, and Russia.

    She has over 20 years of management experience across a variety of industries, including 16 years at Nestlé.

    Recently, Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider had announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India in three-and-a-half years by 2025. The move will help the company to accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth.

    Nestlé India was quoting at Rs 19,086.90, up Rs 108.40, or 0.57 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CFO David McDaniel #Global food & beverage #Nestle #Nestlé Affiliate #Nestle India
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 12:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.