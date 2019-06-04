App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Need to incentivise farming to ensure that farmers don’t abandon it altogether: Kailash Chaudhary, MoS Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare

Chaudhary talks about the Narendra Modi-led NDA's past achievements in the field of agriculture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, talks to Moneycontrol on his plans to boost farm income. Chaudhary talks about the Narendra Modi-led NDA's past achievements in the field of agriculture and the newly formed government's dedication towards the betterment of the farmers. He also emphasises the need to incentivise the occupation, thereby preventing people from abandoning it altogether. He does, however, refrain from making too many comments on the state of few of their schemes like the e-NAM and the APMC Act.

Watch the interview with Tarun Sharma for more.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #BJP #farming #interview #Kailash Choudhary #Moneycontrol #video

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

