Need to incentivise farming to ensure that farmers don’t abandon it altogether: Kailash Chaudhary, MoS Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare

Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, talks to Moneycontrol on his plans to boost farm income. Chaudhary talks about the Narendra Modi-led NDA's past achievements in the field of agriculture and the newly formed government's dedication towards the betterment of the farmers. He also emphasises the need to incentivise the occupation, thereby preventing people from abandoning it altogether. He does, however, refrain from making too many comments on the state of few of their schemes like the e-NAM and the APMC Act.