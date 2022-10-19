NCPCR summons Amazon India country head over 'funding' to All India Mission

Representative image (AP)

Apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned global senior vice president and country head of Amazon India over alleged funding to All India Mission, an organisation involved in "unlawful practices".

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has warned of legal action if Amazon India country head Amit Agarwal fails to appear before it on November 1.

The commission has alleged that All India Mission is being involved in unlawful practices. In a letter to Amazon India, the NCPCR said it had requested Amazon India to look into the matter and furnish certain details about All India Mission and other orphanages funded by the company.

"Further, it was requested that you submit an action taken report, within seven days. However, no reply has been received from your good offices in the matter so far," the commission said.

Taking note of it, the NCPCR said it requires senior vice president and country head Amit Agarwal to appear in person before the commission along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1530 hours on November 1, 2022, to explain the reasons for delay in submission of the report and to inform the commission about the action taken on the complaint sent by it.

On September 16, NCPCR had issued a notice to Amazon India seeking explanation from it for allegedly funding All India Mission.

The child rights body, in the notice, had said it is in receipt of a complaint from NGO Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, wherein it has been alleged that All India Mission, an organisation registered in the US and the UK, is involved in "unlawful practices" by "illegally converting children in India".