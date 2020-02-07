NCL sets up R&D centre for sustainable coal mining

The R&D centre, named 'SARAS', will be the centre of excellence, infrastructure up-gradation and IT initiatives for the subsidiary of the Coal India Ltd.
The Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) said on Friday that it has set up a research and development centre focusing on a sustainable model for development in coal mining.
"In a vision to ensure advance preparation with current and future challenges of the mining sector, NCL has come up with a unique concept/model 'SARAS (Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support)' spreading its wings from lab to industrial ground," said PK Sinha, chairman and managing director of the NCL.