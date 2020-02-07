App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCL sets up R&D centre for sustainable coal mining

The R&D centre, named 'SARAS', will be the centre of excellence, infrastructure up-gradation and IT initiatives for the subsidiary of the Coal India Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) said on Friday that it has set up a research and development centre focusing on a sustainable model for development in coal mining.

The R&D centre, named 'SARAS', will be the centre of excellence, infrastructure up-gradation and IT initiatives for the subsidiary of the Coal India Ltd.

"In a vision to ensure advance preparation with current and future challenges of the mining sector, NCL has come up with a unique concept/model 'SARAS (Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support)' spreading its wings from lab to industrial ground," said PK Sinha, chairman and managing director of the NCL.

He said that with the fast-changing technology-driven world, innovation is an essential part of business strategy for any successful organisation.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

