Tough days for debt mutual fund investors when RBI’s moratorium period ends

Some Indian companies have approached courts to stall rating agencies from downgrading their debts
Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom
Array ( [_gcl_au] => 1.1.331117751.1586160409 [A18ID] => 1586160409318.581590 [_fbp] => fb.1.1586160410708.1844730662 [__gads] => ID=4696fd901a96b09b:T=1586160335:S=ALNI_Ma1A7abW4_3Dy2cqJzJp7JEb4Dj4w [__io] => fd7a2f571.792685c42_1586760464712 [__io_r] => linkedin.com [__io_first_source] => linkedin.com [__io_lv] => 1586760466084 [__io_unique_41629] => 13 [OB-USER-TOKEN] => 4b3b278e-eb99-463b-bd0d-4357f5dae94f [SKpbjs-id5id] => {"ID5ID":"ID5-ZHMO4TsqGOMCgCRZbRoRsKjdw6KrPhs3RkEFFJGNkw","ID5ID_CREATED_AT":"2019-05-31T02:44:07.043Z","ID5_CONSENT":true,"CASCADE_NEEDED":false,"ID5ID_LOOKUP":true,"3PIDS":[]} [_1ci_7ag23o86kjasbfd] => 58466340-81f5-11ea-8887-87c35d25385c [_MXBj_SURpRlk] => ff2d4173-60e1-32e5-a223-94f04994292f [_gid] => GA1.2.499438708.1587526196 [regularPlan] => checked [__qca] => P0-1896817087-1587619536875 [PHPSESSID] => 5qrbd25s84b5s7nskmqa0nls73 [SKpbjs-unifiedid] => {"TDID":"0f5775cc-1c55-44e4-925c-83a69838ec1b","TDID_LOOKUP":"TRUE","TDID_CREATED_AT":"2020-03-23T23:45:10"} [SKpbjs-unifiedid_last] => Thu, 23 Apr 2020 23:46:22 GMT [SKpbjs-id5id_last] => Thu, 23 Apr 2020 23:46:22 GMT [dfp_cookie_article] => Y2 [MarketGidStorage] => {"0":{"svspr":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/","svsds":2,"TejndEEDj":"Y2oCCr.Dl"},"C273811":{"page":1,"time":1587687353542}} [_dd_pktn_i] => C/1587701334/1573707129/2ulssoid6g5pltgtdzrbdqwsi4cp7v/31e2c083fe8b0ef74c3d0b5605674e1a532b93c9/cncabwc7/73.81.158.221 [mf] => |Franklin.India.Ultra-Short.Bond.Fund.-.Super.Institutional.Plan_MTE188~8|Franklin.India.Banking...PSU.Debt.Fund_MTE390~3|LIC.MF.Large...Mid.Cap.Fund.-.Regular.Plan_MJB393~1|Kotak.Standard.Multicap.Fund.-.Regular.Plan_MKM311~3|Parag.Parikh.Long.Term.Equity.Fund.-.Regular.Plan_MPP001~6|Franklin.India.Smaller.Companies.Fund_MTE090~1|Aditya.Birla.Sun.Life.Dynamic.Bond.Fund.-.Retail.Plan_MBS071~1|UTI.Dynamic.Bond.Fund_MUT430~1|Axis.Liquid.Fund.-.Regular.Plan_MAA001~8|Kotak.Liquid.Scheme.-.Regular.Plan_MKM053~7|Mirae.Asset.Cash.Management.Fund_MMA048~9|L.T.Short.Term.Bond.Fund_MCC206~24 [_ga_4S48PBY299] => GS1.1.1587685571.7.1.1587702415.0 [_ga] => GA1.2.1912641872.1586160409 [GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY] => W3sidSI6IlZTVUwiLCJ0c2wiOjE1ODc3MDI0NDIsIm52IjowLCJ1cHQiOjE1ODc3MDE1MzYsImx0IjoxNTg3NzAyNDEzfV0. ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: