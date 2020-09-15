Stock Market Classroom: Here's what Udayan Mukherjee has to say about SEBI's latest rules for multi-cap MFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) latest move to tighten exposure limits of multi-cap funds has put the Rs 27 lakh crore mutual fund (MF) industry in a spot.

Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor of CNBC-TV18, decodes the markets regulator's new guidelines for multi-caps and its implications for the mutual fund industry as well as the stock market.

Talking about the overall market environment, Mukherjee discusses the ways in which investors can avoid losing money in the current market, and what is next for those who missed out on the stock market rally. Also find out what he has to say about diversification and whether Indian investors should look at global stocks