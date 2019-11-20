SEBI's move to hike PMS investment limit may prompt retail HNI investors to take MF route

SEBI's move to double the minimum investment amount for portfolio management services (PMS) may force retail High Networth Individuals to take the mutual fund route for making investments.

"SEBI's proposals will immensely help both the Asset Management industry as well as investors," said Sushant Bhansali, Chief Executive Officer, Ambit Asset Management.

"The ticket size increase should result in additional AUM from first time investors, as we expect very few investors to not consider PMS funds due to the limit enhancement. Investment avenues such as mutual funds and advisory platforms continue to be available for Rs 25 to 50 lakh bracket investors," he added.

On November 20, SEBI doubled the minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh.

However, existing investments will be allowed to continue until the end of the PMS agreement, the regulator said in a release detailing decisions taken at its board meet on November 20.

Concurring with Bhansali's view, Prakash Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa.com, said: "By increasing the PMS limit SEBI has made it very clear that major section of the retail investor should come via mutual fund route."

He further pointed out that customised portfolio management is designated only for HNIs, hence SEBI has clearly demarcated the customer categories.

SEBI also enhanced the net worth requirement of portfolio managers to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore.

"Moving the investment to 50 lakh will ensure larger net worth clients who have the ability to work with an advisor to evaluate better will come into portfolio management schemes. Increase in net worth will ensure serious players remain in the business," said Ashish Shanker, Head - Investment Advisory, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management.

Within PMS products there are different strategies with varying levels of risk such as concentrated equity strategies vis-a-vis multi-asset strategies that invest only in mutual funds or ETFs.

Dhaval Kapadia, Director – Portfolio Specialist, Morningstar Investment Advisors India, feels that further clarity is required while defining minimum investment tickets and whether investment minimums should be retained at Rs 25 lakh for multi-asset MF/ETF portfolios vs higher risk strategies.

With the hike in PMS investment limit, it seems SEBI is keen to make PMS avenue for ultra high-net worth investors.