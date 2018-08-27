Sanctum Wealth Management launches global allocator strategy for clients

Sanctum Wealth Management on Monday launched a global allocator strategy that will offer an opportunity for investors to diversify their equity portfolio globally.

Sanctum Global Allocator strategy will invest in domestic mutual funds including ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that will, in turn, invest in global equities through direct or indirect routes.

Sanctum is an Indian wealth management firm, created through the transfer of RBS’ India private banking business.

The strategy will be headed by Roopali Prabhu, Head of Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth Management, and advised by Gary Dugan, a global investment advisor with over 35 years of investment experience.

Prior to this, Dugan was Chief Investment Officer at Dubai-based Namara Wealth Advisors.

Dugan believes that in an environment of generally low-interest rates and growth in corporate profits, there is still room for further returns from global equities in the coming years.

"It must be remembered that behind the US, other countries are just getting into their stride with stronger consumer and investment spending,” Dugan said.

Currently, the assets under management of Indian funds focusing on international investing stands at Rs 2,000 crore.

The benchmark index of Sanctum Global Allocator will be 75 percent MSCI Development and 25 percent MSCI Emerging Markets.

The investment horizon for this strategy is three to five years and suitable for long-term investors.