you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund revises benchmark index of 14 schemes

Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund will be benchmarked against CRISIL Dynamic Debt Index instead of CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Review fund managers skills | First, evaluate the past performance of the fund manager with their respective benchmarks and check if they have performed fairly. Next, having done with the evaluation of the fund manager, check what is the broader investment style of the scheme.


Reliance Mutual Fund has revised the benchmark indices of 14 schemes with immediate effect, according to an addendum from the fund house. Accordingly, the revision in the schemes will be as follows:
SCHEME NAME REVISED BENCHMARK EARLIER BENCHMARK
Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL Dynamic Debt Index CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
Reliance Gilt Securities Fund CRISIL Dynamic Gilt Index I-Sec Li-Bex
Reliance Floating Rate Fund CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
Reliance Strategic Debt Fund 25 percent of CRISIL AAA Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA+ Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA- Medium Term Bond Index CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
Reliance Retirement Fund-Income Generation Scheme 80 percent of CRISIL Long Term Debt Index + 20 percent of S&P BSE 500 CRISIL Hybrid 85+15 – Conservative Index
Reliance Money Market Fund CRISIL Money Market Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund NIFTY Ultra Short Duration Debt Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
Reliance Low Duration Fund NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index CRISIL Ultra Short Term Debt Index
Reliance Banking & PSU Debt Fund NIFTY Banking & PSU Debt Index CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index
Reliance Credit Risk Fund NIFTY Credit Risk Bond Index CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
Reliance Income Fund NIFTY Medium to Long Duration Debt Index CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
Reliance Equity Savings Fund NIFTY Equity Savings Index 40 percent of CRISIL Liquid Fund Index + 30 percent of CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index + 30 percent of NIFTY 50
Reliance Arbitrage Fund NIFTY 50 Arbitrage Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
Reliance Prime Debt Fund 50 percent of NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index + 50 percent of NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index
All other features of these schemes will remain unchanged.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:05 pm

