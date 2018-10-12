Reliance Mutual Fund revises benchmark index of 14 schemes

Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund will be benchmarked against CRISIL Dynamic Debt Index instead of CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
Reliance Mutual Fund has revised the benchmark indices of 14 schemes with immediate effect, according to an addendum from the fund house. Accordingly, the revision in the schemes will be as follows:
All other features of these schemes will remain unchanged.
|SCHEME NAME
|REVISED BENCHMARK
|EARLIER BENCHMARK
|Reliance Dynamic Bond Fund
|CRISIL Dynamic Debt Index
|CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
|Reliance Gilt Securities Fund
|CRISIL Dynamic Gilt Index
|I-Sec Li-Bex
|Reliance Floating Rate Fund
|CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
|Reliance Strategic Debt Fund
|25 percent of CRISIL AAA Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA+ Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA Medium Term Bond Index + 25 percent of CRISIL AA- Medium Term Bond Index
|CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
|Reliance Retirement Fund-Income Generation Scheme
|80 percent of CRISIL Long Term Debt Index + 20 percent of S&P BSE 500
|CRISIL Hybrid 85+15 – Conservative Index
|Reliance Money Market Fund
|CRISIL Money Market Index
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
|Reliance Ultra Short Duration Fund
|NIFTY Ultra Short Duration Debt Index
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
|Reliance Low Duration Fund
|NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index
|CRISIL Ultra Short Term Debt Index
|Reliance Banking & PSU Debt Fund
|NIFTY Banking & PSU Debt Index
|CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index
|Reliance Credit Risk Fund
|NIFTY Credit Risk Bond Index
|CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
|Reliance Income Fund
|NIFTY Medium to Long Duration Debt Index
|CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index
|Reliance Equity Savings Fund
|NIFTY Equity Savings Index
|40 percent of CRISIL Liquid Fund Index + 30 percent of CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index + 30 percent of NIFTY 50
|Reliance Arbitrage Fund
|NIFTY 50 Arbitrage Index
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
|Reliance Prime Debt Fund
|50 percent of NIFTY Short Duration Debt Index + 50 percent of NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index
|CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:05 pm