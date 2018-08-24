App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches equity hybrid fund

The scheme will be managed by Siddharth Bothra

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on August 24 launched Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund (MOFEH). It will remain open for subscription until September 7, a release from the fund house stated.

The scheme will invest 65-70 percent in equity and the balance in debt. The fund will have a mixture of 65 -80 percent in equity, a multi-cap portfolio with large-cap bias.

The debt portion will consist of around 20-35 percent with an optimum mix of corporate bond and market instruments.

The scheme will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive TRI.

The fund house has launched this fund without dividend option instead, enabled cash flow plan for those investors who want a regular cash flow for their planned needs.

The plan will provide a regular source of funds from their invested corpus at a chosen rate and frequency.

The scheme will be managed by Siddharth Bothra.

The fund also offers investors to opt for Motilal Oswal Cash Flow Plan (MO-CP). This plan will enable investors to withdraw a regular sum from their investments at a fixed percentage of the original investments at a predefined frequency irrespective of the movement in the market value of the investments.

This is subject to availability of balance in the investors’ folio.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 01:29 pm

tags #Business #MFnews #Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.