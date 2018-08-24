Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches equity hybrid fund

The scheme will be managed by Siddharth Bothra
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on August 24 launched Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund (MOFEH). It will remain open for subscription until September 7, a release from the fund house stated.
The scheme will invest 65-70 percent in equity and the balance in debt. The fund will have a mixture of 65 -80 percent in equity, a multi-cap portfolio with large-cap bias.
The debt portion will consist of around 20-35 percent with an optimum mix of corporate bond and market instruments.
The scheme will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive TRI.
The fund house has launched this fund without dividend option instead, enabled cash flow plan for those investors who want a regular cash flow for their planned needs.
The plan will provide a regular source of funds from their invested corpus at a chosen rate and frequency.
The fund also offers investors to opt for Motilal Oswal Cash Flow Plan (MO-CP). This plan will enable investors to withdraw a regular sum from their investments at a fixed percentage of the original investments at a predefined frequency irrespective of the movement in the market value of the investments.This is subject to availability of balance in the investors’ folio.