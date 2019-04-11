App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs see inflows of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY19 but down from FY18; liquid funds surprise

Fund managers attribute the fall in net inflows to lower inflows in equity fund and outflows from debt categories

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Despite a challenging FY19, the 43-player mutual fund industry saw net inflows of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. However, the net inflows more than halved from the Rs 2.71 lakh crore registered in FY18, according to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Fund managers attribute the fall in net inflows to lower inflows in the equity fund and outflows from debt categories.

MF net flow FY18 Vs FY19

Equity fund inflows dwindle 

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Inflows into equity funds (including ELSS and others) fell by 37 percent from Rs 1.71 lakh crore in FY17-18 to Rs 1.07 lakh crore in FY18-19

Asset managers claimed slower inflows in equity schemes could be on the back of volatile equity markets in FY19. Amid intermittent bouts of volatility during FY19, Sensex gained 18.77 percent.

They also pointed out that the correction in mid and small cap segment and market concerns over NBFC credit events may have led to a negative impact on flows in the last financial year.

Debt funds suffer

The outflows from debt funds (including income and gilt funds) shot up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in FY19 as against Rs 9,128 crore registered a year ago.

Fund officials attributed the rise to the credit event in September, tightness in liquidity, interest rate hikes by RBI in the early part of FY19 which led to a lower interest in debt funds.

In September last year, IL&FS had defaulted on repayments. Presence of IL&FS and its subsidiaries in the portfolios of debt funds had led to a sharp fall in their net asset values, prompting investors to pull out their investments from debt funds.

However, AMFI Chief Executive Officer N.Venkatesh believes investors will turn to debt funds if the RBI continues its dovish stand and reduces repo rate by 50 basis points, later this year.

Liquid funds surprise 

Liquid funds, which witnessed outflows in the last six months of FY19, managed to end the year with net inflows. In FY19, this category registered net inflows of Rs 76,000 crore.

In comparison, liquid funds had registered net outflows of Rs 2,936 crore in FY18.

Liquid fund assets went up by 32 percent from Rs 4.60 lakh crore to Rs 6.07 lakh crore during the review period.

In the last six months of FY19, liquid funds category was the most hit category and had registered significant outflows, particularly after IL&FS default surfaced in September.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #AMFI #Business #liquid funds #MF News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.