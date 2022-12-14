English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Live & Exclusive: Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit 2022 sets the agenda for wealth creation

    Live Updates: With the Indian mutual fund industry turning 36 and getting ready to touch the 40 trillion INR mark, this is a good time to assess the journey so far and look at what lies ahead.

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the Mutual Fund Summit 2022. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!
    • December 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

      Catch all the action LIVE from Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit at http://MoneycontrolMFSummit.com  

      Live at 4 PM.

      Catch all the action LIVE from Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit at http://MoneycontrolMFSummit.com   Live at 4 PM.
    • December 14, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Know the agenda

      Moneycontrol will host its first-ever mutual fund (MF) summit in Mumbai today. Catch the event online
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldieOAeqgSs

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Know the agenda Moneycontrol will host its first-ever mutual fund (MF) summit in Mumbai today. Catch the event online https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldieOAeqgSs
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 14, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Meet the Chief Guest

      Chief Guest at the event Ananta Barua, a Whole Time Member of SEBI, will deliver a keynote address at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022.

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Meet the Chief Guest Chief Guest at the event Ananta Barua, a Whole Time Member of SEBI, will deliver a keynote address at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022.
    • December 14, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Meet the Guest of Honour

      Usha Thorat, Chairperson of the SEBI Mutual Funds Advisory Committee and Former RBI Deputy Governor will address the Mutual Fund Summit 2022 and be present at the event as the Guest of Honour.

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022: Meet the Guest of Honour Usha Thorat, Chairperson of the SEBI Mutual Funds Advisory Committee and Former RBI Deputy Governor will address the Mutual Fund Summit 2022 and be present at the event as the Guest of Honour.
    • December 14, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit: ₹100 trillion journey

      With a ₹100 trillion goal in mind, the greatest investment gurus of the Indian Mutual Fund industry come together at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022

      Catch all the action here
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldieOAeqgSs

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit: ₹100 trillion journey With a ₹100 trillion goal in mind, the greatest investment gurus of the Indian Mutual Fund industry come together at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2022 Catch all the action here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldieOAeqgSs
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 14, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit: Here’s what to expect 

      Moneycontrol will host its first-ever mutual fund (MF) summit in Mumbai on December 14. The summit is geared to ask the most pertinent questions to the Rs 40-trillion Indian mutual fund industry that is set to reach Rs 100 trillion in about the next five years

      Know all about the summit 👇
      https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/personal-finance/moneycontrol-mutual-fund-summit-heres-what-to-expect-9699231.html

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes