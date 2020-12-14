Mumbai Metro extends operation hours; check new timings and rules

A Mumbai metro train travels through a residential area in Mumbai

Mumbai Metro has extended timing of its train operations in the city, two months after services were restarted as part of the slow relaxation of lockdown measures in the city.



Mumbai Metro One extends timing of its train operations. First and last train from Versova will be at 0750 and 2050 hrs; & from Ghatkopar at 0815 and 2115 hrs, respectively. Stations will open 15 minutes prior to the departure of the first train. #HaveANiceDay

The announcement was made via a tweet on December 14: “Mumbai Metro One extends timing of its train operations. First and the last train from Versova will be at 07:50 hours and 20:50 hours; & from Ghatkopar at 08:15 hours and 21:15 hours, respectively. Stations will open 15 minutes prior to the departure of the first train.”

Services on the financial capital's 11-km Metro rail line which connects Ghatkopar in northeast Mumbai with Versova to the northwest West, was restarted on October 19 after remaining shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To maintain social distancing number of people per coach was limited to 260 and service hours were between 08:30 -20:30.

The state had in fact given its nod to restart services from October 15, and the company operating the line decided to start services from Monday after conducting trial runs.

Here are the rules to be followed by travellers:

> Thermal screening is mandatory at the entry gate. Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the station.

> Elderly people above 65 years and children below 10 years are advised to travel only if necessary.

> Use of mask is mandatory both at the station and inside the train

> Social distancing must be followed while entering the train and exiting the train and also while in the station premises

> Stand at marked places at the station and inside the trains.

> Leave the marked seats on the station and inside the train vacant.

> Passengers must use Smart card, QR tickets and mobile tickets for contactless travel. Tickets can be purchased on Paytm.

> Use of Aarogya Setu app is advised

> Only use earmarked gates while entering the station

> Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items

> Stagger the travel and avoid peak hours