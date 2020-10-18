Mumbai Metro services to resume tomorrow; check these rules before you travel

Mumbai Metro services are set to resume from October 19, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. The Ghatkopar-Versova metro service will be reopening after over six months.

Social distancing and wearing of masks will be mandatory, and thermal screening of passengers will be done at entry gates.

The trains will ply from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, and the number of trains and passenger limit has not been specified yet.

Here are the rules for travellers :

> Thermal screening is mandatory at the entry gate. Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the station.

> Elderly people above 65 years and children below 10 years are advised to travel only if necessary.

> Use of mask is mandatory both at the station and inside the train

> Social distancing must be followed while entering the train and exiting the train and also while in the station premises

> Stand at marked places at the station and inside the trains.

> Leave the marked seats on the station and inside the train vacant.

> Passengers must use Smart card, QR tickets and mobile tickets for contactless travel. Tickets can be purchased on Paytm.

> Use of Aarogya Setu app is advised

> Only use earmarked gates while entering the station

> Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items

> Stagger the travel and avoid peak hours

Mumbai's monorail service resumed on October 18 with similar guidelines in place.

Mumbai has so far reported more than 2.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, and Maharashtra has recorded over 15.8 lakh infections.