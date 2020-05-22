App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MTR eyes controlling stake in Eastern Condiments: Report

MTR is looking to expand its presence in the market for non-vegetarian spices, ready-to-cook foods and condiments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MTR Foods is working on a deal to buy a controlling stake in Kerala-based Eastern Condiments.

Spices maker Eastern Condiments, promoted by the Meeran family, is valued at Rs 1,800-2,000 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Avendus Capital was hired to structure the transaction, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

An MTR spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. Avendus Capital cofounder Gaurav Deepak had not yet responded to queries.

MTR, a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, is looking to expand its presence in the market for non-vegetarian spices, ready-to-cook foods and condiments.

"Eastern has an established presence in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in both the non-vegetarian and vegetarian space. For MTR, the deal would be a scalable one and give it a captive market in the specialised non-vegetarian space as well," an official told the paper.

The Meeran family, who own 74 percent of Eastern Condiments, gave been trying to sell their holding for over a year, the report said.

A deal with Eastern Condiments might help the company compete with brands such as Everest, MDH, Badshah Masala, Catch, Ramdev Masala, Mother’s Recipe and Priya.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #MTR #MTR Eastern Condiments deal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.