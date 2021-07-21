MSMEs to get more access to cash with proposed change in factoring law, experts say

cash_190_42793541

The lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha, will consider an important amendment to the decade-old Factoring Regulation Act, which is expected to give micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) better access to funds and help them recover from the liquidity crunch caused by the pandemic.

The proposed Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which will be discussed in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, seeks to widen the scope of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) that can engage in the factoring business that helps companies get immediate cash by selling their receivables at a discount.

"Factoring business at present is limited to RBI-licensed seven NBFCs whose principal business is factoring. The amendment proposed in the bill will do away with the said requirement of principal business and this will open up the factoring market to a whole lot of NBFCs from the current 7 NBFCs. This will give these NBFCs access to Trade Receivables Discounting System (TRDS) platform," said Ashish Pahariya, Associate Partner, DSK Legal.

"The MSMEs are expected to be a major beneficiary of this regulatory change as they will have a significant number of financiers for bill discounting on TRDS platform. Increased competition in the factoring business will help MSME in decreasing factoring cost and overcoming their cash flow woes and free-up working capital," he added.

Pahariya said the central bank would need to change its regulations and fast pace the registration process for NBFCs.

Under factoring, an entity can sell its receivables (dues from customers) to a factor such as an NBFC to fulfill immediate working capital and cash flow requirements which otherwise gets hampered due to delay in payments.

As per the existing law, for an NBFC to engage in factoring, its financial assets in the factoring business and income from it should both be more than 50 percent of its gross assets and net income or greater than a threshold.

The Bill seeks to remove this threshold which was notified by the Reserve Bank of India.

"With more NBFCs permitted to do factoring business, there would be increased funding avenues for MSMEs . However, given the historical stress seen by some NBFCs in this sector, NBFC might be more cautious in growing this product," said Manushree Saggar, Vice President, ICRA.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September last year to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

The Bill seeks to amend the definitions of "assignment", "receivables" and "factoring business".

The Bill empowers the Central Bank to make regulations relating to the manner of granting registration certificates to a factor, the manner of filing of transactions among others.

After the bill was introduced in the Lo, Sabha, in the same month, the Speaker referred the Bill to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for examination.

The panel led by BJP MP Jayant Sinha submitted its report in February this year. It observed that the factoring credit constitutes only 2.6 percent of the total formal MSME credit/loans in India and that only 10 percent of the of the total receivable market is currently covered under formal bill discounting system.

It also concluded that the factoring and bill discounting mechanism remain underutilised.

Some of the other observations made by the committee noted that by expanding the number of NBFCs which can participate in factoring business will bring forth gigantic regulatory responsibility for the RBI.

The report also suggested that India needs to adapt to global practices in order to bring domestic factoring on par with their global counterparts and it would help improve the availability of credit for MSMEs.