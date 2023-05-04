Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre; stocks to hit market next week

The company has revised the MRP of Dhara refined sunflower oil to Rs 160 from Rs 175 per litre (Representative image)

Mother Dairy has cut maximum retail prices (MRP) of its edible oils, sold under Dhara brand, by Rs 15-20 per litre with immediate effect in line with the reduction in global prices.

The stock with revised MRP is expected to hit the market next week.

The reduction comes following the food ministry's direction to edible oil industry body SEA regarding the need for downward revision of the MRP of cooking oils.

"The MRP of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by Rs 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect. This reduction is largely being done in variants such as soyabean oil, ricebran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil, on account of reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of domestic crop," Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

The MRP of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre poly pack) has been reduced to Rs 150 from Rs 170, while the MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be Rs 170 per litre as against Rs 190 per litre earlier.

The company has revised the MRP of Dhara refined sunflower oil to Rs 160 from Rs 175 per litre.

The MRP of Dhara groundnut oil has been cut to Rs 240 from Rs 255 per litre.

Edible oil industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) had advised its members to reduce MRP in line with the falling prices of edible oils.

It has sought the details of reduction in MRP during the last three months so that the same could be informed to the food ministry.

Mother Dairy manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice cream, paneer and ghee under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

The company sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc., under the 'Safal' brand.

In Delhi-NCR, it has hundreds of milk booths as well as Safal retail outlets.

"The Department of Food and Public Distribution regularly review the price of edible oil in country. International prices has been sharply reduced in the last 6 months and particularly in last 60 days, however local prices, in spite of bumper crops of groundnut, soyabean and mustard, not declined in line with the International market," SEA had said.

"While most of the brands have reduced prices in the past but still the prevailing MRP of the packed edible oil in the market is not in line with the current prices as in international market, i.e. the prices of edible oil (MRP) in domestic market seems to be on higher side considering the prevailing market scenario," the association said.

The department had advised SEA to inform members to reduce MRP on edible oils and pass on the benefits to consumer.