Morning stars | Off the blocks with exercise, scrambled eggs: Technogym founder Nerio Alessandri practises what he preaches

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym U.S. Showroom Launch Event at 70 Greene St., Soho NY. November 16, 2010, Copyright: Patrick McMullan Photo - RYAN MCCUNE/ PatrickMcMullan.com

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

When you are the boss of a fitness brand that is used at the Olympics, you can’t just walk the talk. You also have to run the run. Nerio Alessandri, founder, Technogym, ensures he does that by paying close attention to exercise, diet and overall wellness.

Alessandri started making gym equipment in his garage in Cesena, Italy, in 1983, when he was 22. Today, Technogym supplies equipment to the Olympic Games, Formula One teams Ferrari and McLaren and elite football sides such as Brazil and AC Milan. Over three decades, it has built a presence in more than 100 countries, including India, where its gear is used in gyms, resorts and in homes.

Sitting in his sun-kissed office in Cesena, Alessandri shares his morning routine over email with moneycontrol.com.

Where are you currently? Please describe in brief the scene and mood around you.

I am at our headquarters, the Technogym Village, in Cesena, Italy. This is where we design and build the fitness solutions of the future. We have created it to communicate the company’s mission: increase wellness through a healthy lifestyle based on regular physical activity, balanced nutrition and positive thinking. I am currently in my office looking at the garden from our wide windows that let the natural sunlight in and integrate the building in the landscape.

Are you a morning person? What time do you get up on working days?

I am definitely a morning person. I prefer starting my mornings at around 6 am with a workout in my home gym.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I believe that sleep is an important pillar of a healthy lifestyle. I try to get 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night. Just sleeping a lot is not enough, it is important to sleep well.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

Although I take my time to train and have a nice breakfast every morning, sometimes the temptation to look at the notifications on my phone is strong.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I have always believed that physical activity is an essential aspect of a wellness lifestyle. I usually start the day with an early morning workout and I take the time to have a nice Mediterranean-style breakfast with my family.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

I usually take a look at the main Italian and international newspapers for my daily dose of a quick catch-up of national and international news.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

Lots of fresh fruit and some crisp bread. And I love scrambled eggs.

Are there two or three cities that you worked in and know well? If yes what do you like about mornings in those places?

I often travel to Milan where I always take the chance to start the day meeting some friends for a coffee in one of the lovely historic Italian bars in the city centre. While in New York, I ensure that I take the time for an early morning run in Central Park.

What is the one thing you do on weekend mornings that you don't on weekdays?

I love to go cycling in the hills close to Cesena. I meet with a group of friends and we usually have a nice excursion in the Wellness Valley. Our region, Romagna, in the northeastern part of Italy, is well known for its quality of life. Starting from this DNA we launched, almost 20 years ago, the Wellness Valley project. We gathered all local stakeholders – Public Administration, private businesses, schools, hospitals and medical sectors, touristic sector - and we launched the idea of leveraging wellness as both a social and an economic opportunity for our local community.