    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
    Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    LIC Q4 Result: Net profit declines 17% to Rs 2,409 crore, Board recommends dividend

    State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on May 30 reported a net profit of Rs 2,409 crore for the quarter ending March 2022, which was 17.41 percent lower as compared to Rs 2,917.33 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

    Sun Pharma posts surprise loss of Rs 2,227 crore in Q4

    Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd on May 30 reported a surprise loss for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), hit by one-time charges. The Mumbai-based company posted a net loss of Rs 2,227.38 crore for the quarter under review, compared to the net profit of Rs 848 crore a year ago.

    Investors turn wealthier by Rs 10 lakh crore in three sessions as Sensex climbs more than 2,100 points

    The Indian market extended its upward movement for the third consecutive session on May 30, returning to the highest level since May 5, following upmove in the global markets and correction in the US dollar index.

    Ethos shares fall 9% on debut day despite robust market environment

    Ethos disappointed investors on its first day of trading on May 30, as the stock fell nearly 9 percent despite robust market conditions, impacted by subdued response to its IPO, high valuations, and doubts over sustainability of earnings performance at one of the largest watch retailers in the Indian premium and luxury watch industry.

    GDP growth in Q1 may have slowed down for the third quarter in a row: Poll

    India's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic likely stumbled again in the first quarter of this year primarily due to Omicron-related restrictions and higher inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

    Google backs ShareChat in $300 million funding round at $5 billion valuation: Report

    The parent company of India's ShareChat has raised nearly $300 million in fresh funding from Alphabet Inc's Google, Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, valuing the social media firm at nearly $5 billion, two sources involved in the deal discussions told Reuters.

    Great Wall Motors may pull out of India if GM plant not handed over by mid-2022

    Great Wall Motors Company (GWM), China’s largest sports utility vehicle maker, may make a quiet exit from India if the planned purchase of an automobile plant isn’t concluded by mid-2022, people familiar with the matter said.

    Meet UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 topper Shruti Sharma

    The Delhi resident, a graduate from St. Stephen's College, DU, has cleared the exam with History as her optional subject.

    Read here to know more

     



