Rishi Sunak to be UK's next prime minister as only rival drops out of race

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former chancellor of the exchequer, is set to become the country's next prime minister, as his only rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race on October 24.

Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,700, Sensex up 524 pts; bank, capital goods up 1% each

Benchmark indices ended on strong note on the first day (Muhurat Day) of Samvat 2079 with Nifty finishing above 17,700. The Sensex was up 524.51 points or 0.88% at 59831.66, and the Nifty was up 154.50 points or 0.88% at 17730.80. About 2602 shares have advanced, 727 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

RIL gains as co to demerge, list Jio Financial Services

Shares of oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries rose nearly 1 percent during the special muhurat trading session on October 24 after the company said that it will demerge and list its financial services business housed under Jio Finance Services.

PM-elect Sunak wants to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way

Rishi Sunak, who is set to be Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister, recently said that he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India.

ICICI Bank sizzles in muhurat trading post strong Q2 earnings

Shares of ICICI Bank surged in the special one-hour muhurat trading session on October 21 after the lender reported another quarter of strong earnings and loan growth.

Yes Bank shares fall 3% after sharp drop in profitability in Q2FY23

Yes Bank shares corrected 3 percent intraday on October 24, the Muhurat trading session, after the private sector lender disappointed investors with its quarterly earnings performance.

John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away

John Shaw, husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former vice chairperson of the Indian drugmaker, passed away on October 24.

