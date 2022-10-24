John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away

John Shaw (Image: Biocon)

John Shaw, husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former vice chairperson of the Indian drugmaker, passed away on October 24.

Cremation will be held at Wilson Gardens Crematorium at 4 pm today.

John, member of the board of directors since 1999, was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, according to the company website.

He was also former chairman of Madura Coats and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

John was an MA (economics honours) in history and political economy from the University of Glasgow, UK. He also held an honorary doctorate from the university.