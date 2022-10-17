Biocon, Yoshindo partner to commercialise 2 biosimilar assets in Japan

(Representative image)

Begaluru based Biocon Biologics Limited today announced a strategic out-licensing agreement with Japanese pharmaceuticals company, Yoshindo Inc, for commercialising two of its pipeline biosimilar assets, bUstekinumab and bDenosumab, in the Japanese market.

As per the agreement, Japan's Yoshindo will exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan for bUstekinumab and bDenosumab developed and manufactured by Biocon Biologics, for an addressable market opportunity of $700 million.

“We are excited to partner with Yoshindo to commercialise two of our pipeline biosimilar products, bUstekinumab and bDenosumab, in Japan. Once approved, these products will expand our offering of affordable, high-quality biosimilars in the Japanese market and help address unmet patient needs in bone health and immunology therapy areas,” Shreehas Tambe, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Biocon Biologics, said.

"Biocon Biologics will receive an upfront licence fee as well as additional payments on the achievement of certain development milestones over the next few years. The financial terms of the agreement are confidential," the company said in a statement.

Ustekinumab, a biosimilar referencing Stelara, is a monoclonal antibody used to treat several autoimmune conditions, including psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Denosumab, a biosimilar referencing Prolia, is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Biocon Biologics said that the strategic partnership with Yoshindo will build upon Biocon Biologics’ successful progress in its global development programs for these two biosimilar assets.

"Clinical trials for these two assets commenced in FY22 and include both Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials backed by robust pre-clinical CMC packages," the company said.