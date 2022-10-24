English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 24, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

    Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,700, Sensex up 524 pts; bank, capital goods up 1% each

    BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,831.66524.51 +0.88%
      Nifty 5017,730.75154.45 +0.88%
      Nifty Bank41,304.90520.85 +1.28%
      Nifty 50 17,730.75 154.45 (0.88%)
      Mon, Oct 24, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Nestle20,875.05580.10 +2.86%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,573.10-80.80 -3.04%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank41304.90520.80 +1.28%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG44210.10-59.10 -0.13%


    • October 24, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

      Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Benchmark indices ended on strong note on the first day (Muhurat Day) of Samvat 2079 with Nifty finishing above 17,700.

      The Sensex was up 524.51 points or 0.88% at 59831.66, and the Nifty was up 154.50 points or 0.88% at 17730.80. About 2602 shares have advanced, 727 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

      Nestle India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Larsen and Toubro and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and Adani Enterprises.

      All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank and capital goods indices up 1 percent each.

      BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    • October 24, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

      DLF Q2 earnings:
       
      DLF has posted 26% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 477 crore versus Rs 379 crore and revenue was down 12.1% at Rs 1,302.3 crore versus Rs 1,480.9 crore, YoY.

      DLF Q2 earnings:   DLF has posted 26% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 477 crore versus Rs 379 crore and revenue was down 12.1% at Rs 1,302.3 crore versus Rs 1,480.9 crore, YoY.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 24, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

      Reliance Jio Q2 Result

      https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/earnings/reliance-jio-q2-results-net-profit-rises-28-yoy-to-rs-4518-crore-revenue-grows-20-9369301.html

      Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms, reported year-on-year (YoY) growth of 28 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for the September quarter.

      On a sequential basis, the profit grew by 4 percent.

      The company recorded revenue of Rs 22,521 crore for the quarter under review, up 20 percent from a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased by 3 percent.

      Performance was driven by higher net customer additions and an increase in average revenue per user.

    • October 24, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

      KEC International bags new orders:

      KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 2,042 crore.

      Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
      The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas:
      • 380 kV Transmission lines in Saudi Arabia
      • Supply of towers in Middle East, secured by our subsidiary in UAE
      • Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers

      Civil:
      The business has secured orders for infra works in the Water Pipeline and Data Centre segments in India.

      Railways:
      The business has secured orders in conventional and technologically enabled segments in India:
      • Ballastless Track works (BLT) for Metro Rail – Order for BLT and associated works
      • Overhead Electrification (OHE) – Orders for OHE and associated works
      • Composite – Orders for composite projects including track laying, electrical, S&T and associated works

      Cables:
      The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

      KEC International was quoting at Rs 423.65, up Rs 5.90, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

    • October 24, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

      Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Result

      Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 22 reported a 27 percent growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) as well as net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

      The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,581 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,032 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said in its BSE filing.

      Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed to Rs 5,099 crore from Rs 4,021 crore in the year-ago period, with the net interest margin expanding 72 basis points (bps) year on year (YoY) to 5.17 percent for Q2FY23.

      Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Result Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 22 reported a 27 percent growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) as well as net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,581 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,032 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said in its BSE filing. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed to Rs 5,099 crore from Rs 4,021 crore in the year-ago period, with the net interest margin expanding 72 basis points (bps) year on year (YoY) to 5.17 percent for Q2FY23.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

      BSE Capital Goods index gained 1 percent led by the Finolex Cables, ELGI Equipments, Praj Industries

      BSE Capital Goods index gained 1 percent led by the Finolex Cables, ELGI Equipments, Praj Industries
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Indian Bank, Bank of Maharshtra, Indian Overseas Bank

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by the Indian Bank, Bank of Maharshtra, Indian Overseas Bank
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

      ALERT | Rishi Sunak to become the UK’s next Prime Minister

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

      Yes Bank Q2 Results

      Yes Bank's net profit in the three-month period ending September 30, 2022 dropped by 32.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 152.8 crore, as per the standalone financial results for the quarter released on October 22.

      In the corresponding period of the past fiscal, the private lender's net profit stood at Rs 225.50 crore.

      Apart from an on-year dip, the net profit is also lower as compared to the last quarter. The bank's net profit had stood at Rs 310.63 crore in Q1 FY23.

      Total income during Q2 FY23, however, was higher at Rs 6,394.11 crore as against Rs 5,430.30 crore in the same period a year ago, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

      The net interest income (NII) climbed by 31.7 YoY to Rs 1,991.4 crore, as compared to Rs 1,512.2 crore last year.

      Yes Bank Q2 Results Yes Bank's net profit in the three-month period ending September 30, 2022 dropped by 32.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 152.8 crore, as per the standalone financial results for the quarter released on October 22. In the corresponding period of the past fiscal, the private lender's net profit stood at Rs 225.50 crore. Apart from an on-year dip, the net profit is also lower as compared to the last quarter. The bank's net profit had stood at Rs 310.63 crore in Q1 FY23. Total income during Q2 FY23, however, was higher at Rs 6,394.11 crore as against Rs 5,430.30 crore in the same period a year ago, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income (NII) climbed by 31.7 YoY to Rs 1,991.4 crore, as compared to Rs 1,512.2 crore last year.
    • October 24, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

      BSE Power index up 1 percent supported by the NHPC, Adani Power, JSW Energy

      BSE Power index up 1 percent supported by the NHPC, Adani Power, JSW Energy
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.