Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,700, Sensex up 524 pts; bank, capital goods up 1% each

October 24, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Muhurat Day Closing Bell: Benchmark indices ended on strong note on the first day (Muhurat Day) of Samvat 2079 with Nifty finishing above 17,700.

The Sensex was up 524.51 points or 0.88% at 59831.66, and the Nifty was up 154.50 points or 0.88% at 17730.80. About 2602 shares have advanced, 727 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

Nestle India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Larsen and Toubro and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and Adani Enterprises.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank and capital goods indices up 1 percent each.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.