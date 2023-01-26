English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

    Here is a list of the top stories this afternoon:

    Adani Group says its exploring legal action against Hindenburg

    India’s Adani Group said it’s exploring legal action against US investor Hindenburg Research after its report accused firms owned by billionaire Gautam Adani of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud. Read more here.

    Budget 2023: Sops like standard deduction hike, section 80C limit raise on the cards