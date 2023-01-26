English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Republic Day 2023: How India’s relationship with the nations of past Chief Guests has evolved

    Trade with France, UAE and ASEAN nations jumped substantially after their leaders were invited to attend India’s Republic Day parade as Chief Guests, shows an analysis by Moneycontrol.

    Sreedev Krishnakumar
    January 26, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    We analysed the data on how India’s ties with the countries of the last five Republic Day Chief Guests have evolved after their visits, especially in terms of the economic and strategic partnerships between the countries.

    We analysed the data on how India’s ties with the countries of the last five Republic Day Chief Guests have evolved after their visits, especially in terms of the economic and strategic partnerships between the countries.

    India has been hosting leaders of other countries as Chief Guests for its Republic Day parades since 1950. This is in essence a foreign policy tool, as the guest country is chosen after carefully considering the need to forge and renew economic and strategic ties.

    We analysed the data on how India’s ties with the countries of the last five Republic Day Chief Guests have evolved after their visits, especially in terms of the economic and strategic partnerships between the countries.

    France and improved defence ties

    The then President of France François Hollande was the Chief Guest of the 2016 Republic Day parade. This was the fifth time France was invited to be the guest country. The French army also became the first foreign contingent to participate in India’s Republic Day parade. This followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France in 2015 and the announcement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets — the inter-government agreement for the same was eventually signed in 2016, months after Hollande’s visit to India.