Zomato IPO: Will it deliver a good meal to investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zomato is a leading aggregator that connects customers with restaurant-partners and fulfils 40 million orders from 1.5 million restaurants, delivered by 1.7 lakh delivery partners, in 500 cities across India. Zomato’s IPO has garnered quite an interest in the market and the media, as it is the first-of-its-kind business set to be listed on Indian bourses. Zomato’s transformation from a restaurant-listing platform to a food-delivery business was aided by a private fundraising of $1.7 billion and the company has benefited...