App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With Usha Martin acquisition Tata Steel strikes while the iron is hot

Even at 90% capacity utilisation and assuming a 50% improvement in current EBITDA per tonne to about Rs 8250 per tonne over the next two years, it can potentially generate operating profits of about Rs 740 crore.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The pressing need to resolve stressed assets in the steel industry has opened up an opportunity for bigger players with balance sheet strength.

Tata Steel, which recently concluded the acquisition of Bhushan Steel, is acquiring Usha Martin’s steel assets. While it is a relatively smaller-sized buy -- one million tonne capacity compared to 5 million tonnes in the case of Bhushan Steel, it could be value accretive given the valuation and synergies that Tata Steel will enjoy with this acquisition.

Moreover, given the size of the acquisition, its impact on the financial leverage of Tata Steel would be negligible. Rather we would await the result of the ongoing acquisition process of Bhushan Power, which if acquired would have a much larger impact on financial leverage of Tata Steel.

Synergies of the deal

related news

Usha Martin’s steel assets which are valued at around Rs 4,300-4,700 crore has an integrated operation with the rolling mills and captive iron ore mines.

Usha Martin’s problems started with its expansion and diversification, which led to pressure on the balance sheet as cash flow from these new businesses was not enough to service its debt.

While the overall industry slowdown was responsible, it also impacted its core profit-making steel business which enjoyed unique advantages such as the manufacturing of value-added products.

Interestingly, Usha Martin’s steel division earned earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 5,500 per tonne in FY18, far lower than the EBITDA commanded by peers in the region of about Rs 10,000-11,000 a tonne.

During the peak of the cycle, these assets reported EBITDA of about Rs 500 crore against a current run rate of about Rs 340 crore.  Thus, it is quite obvious that with the acquisition, Tata Steel would use its brand (Tata Tiscon in long products) and drive other operating efficiencies possibly through higher capacity utilisation, at about 71 percent currently, to increase profitability.

An attractive asset

Even at 90 percent capacity utilisation and assuming a 50 percent improvement in current EBITDA per tonne to about Rs 8,250 per tonne over the next two years, it can potentially generate operating profits of about Rs 740 crore. Based on the potential operating profits, valuations work out to about 5.8-6.3 times on the basis of enterprise value to operating profits, which is quite reasonable. Pre-tax return on capital works out to close to 16-17 percent on a constant basis. Moreover, valuation should also be looked at from the fact that these are operational assets. Creating similar assets would have definitely cost more today and could possibly take 3-4 years to build.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Bhushan Steel #Tata Steel #Usha Martin

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.