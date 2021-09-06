Will HDFC Life’s buyout of Exide Life be value accretive for its shareholders?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HDFC Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 742; Mcap: Rs 150,100 crore) announced the acquisition of Exide Life in one of the biggest deals in the life insurance sector. The deal indicates a step towards consolidation in the private life insurance sector, which consists of 23 players but the bulk of the market share is in the hands of the top five players. Contours of the deal HDFC Life will pay a total consideration of Rs 6,687 crore for a 100 per cent...